Barclays Raises Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $565.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $476.00 to $565.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $655.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $517.06.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software stock opened at $504.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.54. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 170.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Paycom Software by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,506,000 after buying an additional 235,120 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Paycom Software by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,921,000 after buying an additional 209,611 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,292,000 after purchasing an additional 129,993 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 316,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,175,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 522,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,817,000 after purchasing an additional 102,488 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.