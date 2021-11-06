Barclays Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $88.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GXO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.14.

NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

