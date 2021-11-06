Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 300 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.67 ($3.09).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 192.38 ($2.51) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 190 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.15. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 110 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

