Barclays Boosts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $389.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price raised by Barclays from $367.00 to $389.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $348.43.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $344.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.35, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $294.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.62. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,074 shares of company stock worth $15,410,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,481,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.