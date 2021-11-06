BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 35.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in BankUnited by 1,216.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $43.10. 724,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,938. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

