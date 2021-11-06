Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 43 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alphadyne Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $20,754,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 28.6% in the second quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,161,000 after buying an additional 33,362 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 221,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,714,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 22,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 599.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SOXX opened at $516.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $446.49. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $328.27 and a 52 week high of $520.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.157 per share. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.