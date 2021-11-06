Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $435,000 Position in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fathom were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 105.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fathom by 83.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 1,323.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 41,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Marco Fregenal sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $163,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Harley sold 7,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $190,738.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,339 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,224 in the last ninety days. 57.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTHM opened at $27.63 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $56.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.18 and a beta of 2.12.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Fathom had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.67 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTHM has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Fathom from $65.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fathom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

