Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefónica in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefónica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.17.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

