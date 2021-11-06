Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BKRIY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, WH Ireland upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

BKRIY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.83. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.