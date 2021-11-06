Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,857 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOH. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other Bank of Hawaii news, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $223,090.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total transaction of $486,438.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,967. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.49. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.