Bank of America Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $34.50

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $23.50 to $34.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.61.

NYSE BE opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 221.41%. The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 4,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $104,923.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824,020 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026,498 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after acquiring an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,129,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

