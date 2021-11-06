Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.66% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $123,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $173.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.68. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.91 and a fifty-two week high of $185.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,919 shares of company stock valued at $42,604,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.