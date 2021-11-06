Bank of America Corp DE Buys 66,362 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $144,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 52,320 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,459 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 493,382 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 40,019 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,506 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $155.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.11 and a 12-month high of $155.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

