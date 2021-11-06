Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,306,103 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 213.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,306,103 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 7.44% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $145,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $28,274,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XME opened at $45.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.