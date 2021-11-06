Bank of America Corp DE Buys 223,895 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,556,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,895 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Masco were worth $150,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,355,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,509 shares of company stock valued at $7,747,020 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.