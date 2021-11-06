Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $7.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSMX. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of BSMX opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 540,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 918,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 214,780 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares during the period. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

