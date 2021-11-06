Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HSBC currently has $7.50 price objective on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSMX. Scotiabank raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.83.
Shares of BSMX opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.
Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile
Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.
