Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNDSF shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Banco de Sabadell stock remained flat at $$0.77 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.70. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

