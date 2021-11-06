Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 258,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,502,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Targa Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,159,000 after buying an additional 267,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Targa Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 95,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRGP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Targa Resources stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $57.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

