Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $9.95 Million Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 54,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,945,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dillard’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $303.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.31 and its 200-day moving average is $176.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

