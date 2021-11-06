Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 34,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,553,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carvana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.15, for a total value of $628,782.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,702.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 29,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.01, for a total transaction of $10,561,902.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 286,616 shares of company stock valued at $101,807,410 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVNA stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $182.06 and a 1 year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

