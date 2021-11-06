Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.57 Million Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 181,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 12.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 47,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at $11,629,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $53.85 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.71.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

