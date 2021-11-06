Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $9.69 Million Stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,292 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $9,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IMAX by 6.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after buying an additional 144,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IMAX by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after buying an additional 164,731 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 35.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 833,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,919,000 after buying an additional 219,510 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $14,293,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 22.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after buying an additional 92,137 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on IMAX in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of IMAX opened at $20.75 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.13.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. IMAX’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

