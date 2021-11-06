Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 93,010 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AXIS Capital worth $10,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

