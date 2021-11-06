Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 79,990.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,995 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Ball by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $77.95 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.21.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.56 per share, with a total value of $283,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

