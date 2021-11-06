Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 102.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,191,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617,591 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $72,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,010,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 34.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,546,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,602,766. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45 and a beta of 1.67. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.04%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

