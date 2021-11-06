Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 16,443 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 154,943 shares.The stock last traded at $15.81 and had previously closed at $15.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCSF shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 70.57% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $49.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the second quarter worth about $539,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 48.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.71% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a development stage company, which intends to focus on senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral and strong structures and documentation, intended to protect the lender. The company was founded on October 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

