B. Riley Trims Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) Target Price to $2.75

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Minim’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

MINM has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities started coverage on Minim in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minim from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ MINM opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. Minim has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $5.70.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Minim had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Minim will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 20,000 shares of Minim stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $43,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,883.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 26,198 shares of company stock valued at $57,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Minim stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Minim as of its most recent SEC filing.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

