B. Riley Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $7.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.92. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

CLF opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

