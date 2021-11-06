B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for SunCoke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the energy company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $573.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 283,968 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in SunCoke Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,227 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

