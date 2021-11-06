B. Riley Boosts Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $48.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ NSSC traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company had a trading volume of 96,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a P/E ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $48.64.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 in the last quarter. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

