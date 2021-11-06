B. Riley Begins Coverage on Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX)

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $17.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

