Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Axonics stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,491,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.23. Axonics has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $79.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70.

AXNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Axonics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Axonics worth $12,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

