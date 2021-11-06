Axis DeFi (AXIS) Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $788,554.65 and $91,784.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded up 67.9% against the dollar. One Axis DeFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00259981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00097290 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

