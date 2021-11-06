Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is a diversified home care platform focused on providing care to medically complex, high-cost patient populations. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVAH. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.98.

Shares of AVAH stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $436.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Afshar bought 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,547.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,451.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAH. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.