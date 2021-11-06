AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $5.09 Per Share

Analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to report earnings per share of $5.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $17.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.82 to $19.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

NYSE:AN opened at $123.65 on Friday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $58.86 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

