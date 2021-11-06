Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.62

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$13.62 and last traded at C$13.57, with a volume of 16346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.43.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.20 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$532.08 million and a P/E ratio of 6.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

