Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives $14.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

AUTL traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.56. 425,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,912. The firm has a market cap of $404.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

