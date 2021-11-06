Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.50.

ADSK traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,608. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $244.30 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $71.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.32.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

