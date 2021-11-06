Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bloom Burton started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.71.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 130,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $3,867,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neil Solomons sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,189.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,500 shares of company stock worth $11,421,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 166,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 398,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.