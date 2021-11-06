Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,160.00

Shares of Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($15.16) and last traded at GBX 1,105 ($14.44), with a volume of 10284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,145 ($14.96).

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 982.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 844.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.84 million and a PE ratio of -132.35.

In other Audioboom Group news, insider Roger Maddock purchased 3,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 945 ($12.35) per share, for a total transaction of £33,075 ($43,212.70). Also, insider Michael Tobin purchased 140 shares of Audioboom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, with a total value of £1,442 ($1,883.98). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,158 shares of company stock valued at $8,439,678.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

