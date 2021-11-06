ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$55.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATA. Cormark boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$51.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

TSE:ATA opened at C$48.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$17.94 and a 1-year high of C$48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$461.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.0599999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.25, for a total transaction of C$221,261.00. Also, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$221,100.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

