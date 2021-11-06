Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 490,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.49.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.