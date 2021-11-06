Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $375.99 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

AY stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 490,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,428. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 120.64 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.14.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.