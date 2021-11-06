Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. Athene posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $6.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.47 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.48.

ATH stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.24. 1,120,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,934. Athene has a 52-week low of $34.49 and a 52-week high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $43,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,447 shares of company stock worth $1,348,846. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Athene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Athene by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

