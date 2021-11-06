Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on the stock.

AML has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,466.67 ($32.23).

Shares of LON AML opened at GBX 1,741.50 ($22.75) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,833.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,910.90. The stock has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of GBX 1,056 ($13.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,295.50 ($29.99). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.70.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

