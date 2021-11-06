Associated Capital Group (AC) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

Associated Capital Group (NYSE: AC) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Associated Capital Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Associated Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 21.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Associated Capital Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated Capital Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Associated Capital Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Associated Capital Group Competitors 506 2247 2293 70 2.38

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 17.52%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 11.05%. Given Associated Capital Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 560.55% 11.69% 9.05% Associated Capital Group Competitors 29.42% 15.96% 5.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Associated Capital Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million $18.82 million 8.05 Associated Capital Group Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 20.78

Associated Capital Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Associated Capital Group. Associated Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Associated Capital Group rivals beat Associated Capital Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

