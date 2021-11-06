Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assicurazioni Generali currently has an average rating of Hold.

Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.38. Assicurazioni Generali has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

