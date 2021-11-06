Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 383,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,082. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 75.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,091.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 95,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1,464.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 115,558 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.