Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:ASMB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 383,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,082. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.66.
In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASMB shares. William Blair lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.
About Assembly Biosciences
Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.
Further Reading: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.