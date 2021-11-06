Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 268.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755,703 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.61% of Asensus Surgical worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $8,776,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASXC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 1,162.78% and a negative return on equity of 35.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

