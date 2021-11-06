Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target Increased to C$12.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.48.

ARESF opened at $9.71 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.4852 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

