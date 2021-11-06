Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded at TheStreet

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARWR. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $80.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.14. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.05 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

